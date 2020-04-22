‘I turn the Wi-Fi off before bed’: 8 adults share one thing that helps them get a good night’s sleep

IT’S A HUGELY important part of each of our lives, but sleep doesn’t always come easy.

In fact, six in 10 adults in Ireland have difficulties getting to sleep or staying asleep at night, according to new research* by Nytol. Irish people even consider getting enough sleep the number one priority in maintaining good health and wellness, yet the majority claim to be getting less sleep than what they perceive to be healthy.

So, what’s a person to do to become a good sleeper? While it’s not exactly a skill you can learn, like riding a bike, there are plenty of things that can help.

From meditation to turning off the WiFi at home, we asked eight Irish men and women who are self-confessed great sleepers to share their one rule for getting a great night’s rest.

Here’s what they had to say.

1. Set a time to wake up by – even at weekends

I always try to stick to the same hours for my body clock, meaning I’ll try not to stay up past midnight and I always make sure I’m awake by around 10am at the latest on weekends. Although, after years of doing this I tend to wake up before 9am, anyway. If I can’t sleep and want to stick to my routine, I try to doze off by listing places/movies/band names in alphabetical order in my head. That usually does the trick.

Bonnie, Dublin

2. Resist pressing ‘snooze’

Although it’s tempting, I never ever snooze my alarm – no matter how tired I am in the morning. I have a quick look at my phone for five or 10 minutes if I want to, but I’ve found that snoozing just makes me groggy, late and off-form for the rest of the day. I’m usually fine once I get out of bed, and then I don’t struggle to fall asleep that night.

Rhys, Dublin



3. Swap your late afternoon coffee for something else

I never drink coffee at 4pm, even if I really want one. If I need a pick me up, I’ll have a matcha latte or a peppermint tea. I also drink between two and three litres of water a day.

Hazel, Dublin

4. Finish your to-do list, then spend time winding down

There was a time in my life when I didn’t sleep properly for a year or two, but thankfully that’s not the case now. I’ve learned that winding down before I go to bed has a big impact on how well I sleep. I’ll get any tasks done – like making lunch and taking out my clothes for the next day – shortly after I get home from work so I can spend the rest of the evening unwinding. That frees up a bit of time to have a shower, get into comfy clothes and have a cup of decaf tea right before I go to sleep, rather than trying to find something in the laundry basket or tidying the kitchen.

Alex, Wexford



5. Create a calming bedtime routine that you enjoy

I have a routine every night that definitely helps set me up for bedtime. I wash my face and put on my night cream and eye cream, brush my teeth and put in my retainer. I lay out my clothes for the next day so I feel prepared and organised. I turn my WiFi on my phone off every night and put my phone face down on the bedside locker. I read a book every night for around 20-30 minutes or until I start to get sleepy, and I have a lamp next to my pillow so I don’t have the big main light in my room on.

Cliona, Dublin

6. Use your bedroom for sleep – and sleep only

I used to struggle to get quality sleep. It would either take me ages to nod off or I would wake up during the night and struggle to go back sleep. The best advice I was given is to only use your bedroom to actually sleep, so it’s important to make it a relaxing space. For me, this means making sure that my room and bedding are always clean and comfortable. I try to avoid using my phone or iPad in there, and I use a scented candle or a lavender pillow spray to create a relaxing atmosphere to help me nod off.

Michelle, Kildare

7. Find a yoga and mindfulness practice that suits you

I really enjoy practicing yoga before I go to sleep. The yoga practice I’ve always followed is called Strala – you can do it at your own pace, anytime and anywhere. The bedtime yoga can even be done in bed, what’s not to love! The stretching and breathing initiates the parasympathetic side of our brains for rest and relaxation and switches off the stress receptors. On top of that, I listen to meditation every night. The Mindful Movement have a session to suit every issue you have, or to help with confidence or even positivity.

Ciara, Kildare

8. Limit notifications on your phone

I set ‘do not disturb’ mode on my iPhone from 9pm until 6am, but I’ve set it so I’ll still get phone calls in case there’s an emergency or something urgent. I also put my phone on night mode and turn off the blue light at 9pm.

Jake, Wicklow

