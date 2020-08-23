‘I unreservedly apologise’: Supreme Court judge releases statement following golf dinner controversy

SUPREME COURT JUDGE Seamus Woulfe has apologised “unreservedly” for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, Galway.

In a statement released this afternoon, Woulfe said he was of the impression that the organisers of the event had made sure that the dinner would be in compliance with the regulations.

He said any breach of the regulations by him was unintended. He said that he regrets his attendance at the dinner.

His statement in full reads:

“I confirm that I attended one day of the Oireachtas Golf Society outing in Ballyconneally on Wednesday 19 August, as an invited guest. I was not aware in advance that there was going to be an organised dinner as part of the event.

“On learning of the proposed dinner during the course of that day, my understanding was that the organisers and the hotel had satisfied themselves that they would be operating within Government public health guidelines.

“I attended based on that understanding, that it would be within the guidelines, but do apologise for any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines on my part.

“I would never disregard governmental or health authorities advice regarding public health, and have been at pains to follow rules and guidelines since their introduction in March. That I ended up in a situation where breaches may have occurred, is of great regret to me, and for which I am sorry. I unreservedly apologise”.

Woulfe had served as Attorney General under the previous government and was appointed to the Supreme Court last month just two weeks after leaving his role as AG.

He advised the government on legal matters, including assistance on the Covid-19 emergency laws introduced during the pandemic.

With reporting by Sean Murray