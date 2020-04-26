Ian Wright explains why he punched Steve Bruce in the face in Old Trafford tunnel

Arsenal hero Ian Wright had an altercation with Manchester United legend Steve Bruce in the tunnel at Old Trafford, hitting the former defender ‘right in his face’

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has explained why he punched Manchester United hero Steve Bruce in the face during a tunnel fight at Old Trafford.

The Englishman scored 185 goals in nearly 300 appearances for the Gunners, taking on club rivals United several times.

But the 56-year-old only ever scored one goal against the Red Devils in the 1993 Community Shield.

And Wright has revealed how he had an altercation with Bruce, who won three Premier League titles and two FA Cups at the Theatre of Dreams.

Speaking on the Match of the Day podcast, Wright said: “We were at Old Trafford and I always tried to run off of Brucey and to be fair he always played me pretty well. He always got me booked so I had to try and be a little bit calmer.

“At Old Trafford the tunnel is down that end, me and Brucey are having a little tete-a-tete and then he’s gone ‘right that’s it you, I’ll see you in the tunnel’.’

And the former United defender kept his word, picking the perfect opportunity to strike.

“The whistle goes and then you have to run down there and he bangs into my shoulder. I knew Brucey was going to get me,” Wright added.

“The problem I had was Tony Adams and [Steve] Bould were already too close to the end so I had no back-up.

“The biggest guys have gone in. I tried to run down the tunnel really quickly but Brucey was waiting for me, fist clenched, standing there.”

But Wright was prepared for the United defender’s attack.

The 56-year-old continued: “I played possum.

“I said ‘what’s happening man, you know how it is?’ but all the time I was talking as I got closer to him I thought I’m in arm’s shot here and as he put his hands down I went bang right in his face.”

“I then ran off and it all kicked off in the tunnel. Afterwards I went straight on the coach but [Paul] Dickov and Bouldy said afterwards they went in the lounge and the doors opened up and Bruce said ‘where is he?’ but I was already sitting on the coach.

“I spoke to [Paul] Ince, we shared rooms with England. He phoned me on the Sunday morning and said ‘you’re bang out of order you’ve got to phone him’.

“I said sorry to him and told him my step dad told me ‘if you’re smaller you’ve got to get the first punch in’.”

Wright revealed a brilliant story earlier this month on how rollerblading ended his Arsenal career.