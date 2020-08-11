Iceland recalls two chicken products due to salmonella

ICELAND HAS RECALLED batches of two chicken products due to the presence of salmonella.

The recalled products are its Chip Shop Curry 4 Chicken Breast Toppers and Southern Fried Chicken Popsters.

400g packets of the chicken breast toppers with best before dates on 27 February 2021, 17 March 2021, and 8 April 2021 have been recalled.

Iceland has also recalled 220g packets of the southern fried chicken popsters with a best before date of 4 April 2021.

The products originated in Poland.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said that “Iceland is recalling the above batches of its Chip Shop Curry 4 Chicken Breast Toppers and its Southern Fried Chicken Popsters, due to the presence of Salmonella“.

“Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches,” the FSAI said.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can infect humans through contaminated food or water.

Infection with salmonella can cause nausea and vomiting, cramps, diarrhea, fever, and other symptoms.

Iceland, a British supermarket chain, operates branches in 27 towns around Ireland.