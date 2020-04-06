Idaho earthquake: Powerful 6.5 magnitude quake rocks US state – tremors felt in Canada

IDAHO was rocked by a powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake with tremors being even being felt 500 miles away in Canada.

The quake, which struck at 5.52pm local time, was the strongest in the state since the 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, which measured 6.9 on the Richter Scale. Today’s quake struck the Southern Idaho region in the United States, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was recorded 72km west of Challis and 125km northeast of Boise and had a depth of 10km, EMSC said. This earthquake was so powerful that the eruptions at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park were longer.

The Volcano Discovery said: “Sustained moderate shaking for several minutes, Rumbling sound heard, people ran outside yelling. “Knickknacks fell off shelf. “Items suspended from ceiling/beams still slightly swaying 10 minutes later.” Shaking was felt across the region, including Washington state, Utah, Nevada and Canada, according to Accuweather.

Kelly McIntosh tweeted: “Felt the earthquake from Idaho in Kelowna, BC!” She also posted a video of a chandelier swinging in what was presumably her home. AccuWeather Meteorologist Jim Andrews said: “The magnitude 6.5 Idaho earthquake was located in very rugged, remote part of south-central Idaho, so the worst of the shaking took place away from all but small population centers.” He added: “Earthquakes above magnitude 6.0, and at depths of approximately 10 miles or less, can certainly cause major destruction and loss of life if they strike beneath cities or other high population areas.

“The susceptibility of the ground to shaking is a factor, too, as this can vary widely for a given magnitude earthquake.” Mollie Millions also posted an image on Twitter of waves rippling theough Lake Okanagan. She said: “See those waves on Lake Okanagan? “It’s a perfectly still day and no boats are out.

“That’s from the earthquake in Idaho 10 min ago.” People in Canadian prairie city Calgary in Alberta also said they felt the quake. Rikki Prince said: “My apartment (on 17th floor of my building) felt really wobbly for a few seconds there. “Was there an earthquake? Does Calgary get earthquakes?”