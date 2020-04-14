Idiot driver hits 151mph on M1 in terrifying police chase over Easter weekend

The driver eventually parked at the side of the road and fled on foot after being chased by police on the M1 motorway

Shocking footage has shown an idiot motorist reaching speeds of 151mph on the M1 motorway as he is chased by police over the Easter weekend.

Detective Sergeant Andy Cox, Scotland Yard’s lead officer on roads policing, posted video footage of a pursuit on the motorway on Good Friday.

The clip begins with the police car speeding at 144mph with the vehicle in question seen in the distance.

Despite the speed increasing to eventually 151mph, the car doesn’t slow down and can be seen veering off the motorway.

The police vehicle carries on giving chase and manages to eventually catch up to see the car parked on the side of a road.

According to Mr Cox, the driver fled on foot and is yet to be found.

He wrote on Twitter: “Extreme speeds this weekend in London. Many enforced including 97mph on A10.

“This driver reached 151mph on the M1 before decamping and evading on foot.

“We will do our utmost to identify and take action. Anyhow, no doubt will come to our attention again before he hurts somebody.”

More than 44,000 people have seen the clip with many, unsurprisingly, outraged at the driver’s reckless actions.

“At that speed it’s an automatic ban,” one fumed.

Another said: “Lose control at that speed, end up in hospital and put even more strain on the NHS. Selfish jerk.”

The incident comes as Brits were ordered to stay at home over the Easter period to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

But a select group of “Cov-idiots” were caught making non-essential journeys. One couple travelled 200 miles to squat in a £300,000 holiday home.

And another driver told cops that he broke the coronavirus lockdown and drove 170 miles to get away from his wife.