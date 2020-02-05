I’m a winner TOO! Bernie Sanders boasts he got MORE votes than Pete Buttigieg in Iowa caucus

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he won Iowa too – pointing to the raw vote totals that show him ahead of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s winning in percentage of delegates earned.

‘I’m very proud to tell you that last night in Iowa we received more votes in the first and second round than any other candidate,’ Sanders told supporters at his first post-caucus-result rally in Milton, New Hampshire.

Sanders is dipping into New Hampshire Tuesday and Wednesday morning before heading back to Washington for the final afternoon of President Trump’s impeachment trial.

‘Tomorrow I fly back to Washington to cast a vote for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump,’ he said.

The Vermont senator said the task brought him no ‘joy.’

He also pointed out that the Democrats do not have the votes to remove the president, with Republicans holding not only a three-member majority in the U.S. Senate, but because removals needs a two-thirds vote.

‘So tomorrow, tomorrow the votes may not be there to impeach Trump,’ Sanders said at the rally. ‘But I am absolutely confident in November the votes will be there,’ he said to loud cheers.

The crowd numbered 1,324, according to Milford’s Fire Chief Ken Flaherty.

In New Hampshire Sanders has benefited from next-door-neighbor status, winning the state by double-digit margins when he ran for president against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Four years later, he beats former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s consistently been in second place, by 7.7 points according to the current Real Clear Politics polling average.

However, with Biden currently in fourth place in the Iowa results and Buttigieg taking first in the delegate count, the young mayor may see a boost. He’s currently averaging 13.1 per cent support in the Granite State, versus 25.6 per cent for Sanders.

Sanders mentioned the dramatic delay of Iowa caucus results at the top of his remarks.

‘For some reason in Iowa they’re having a little bit of trouble counting votes,’ Sanders noted.

‘I am confident that here in New Hampshire you’ll be able to count your votes on election night,’ he continued. ‘And when you count those votes, I would prefer to win here,’ the Vermont senator added.