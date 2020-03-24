iMessage Games: How to play secret games with friends during Coronavirus lockdown

iMessage Games could be just one way to stay in touch with friends and pass the time during the UK’s Coronavirus lockdown.

If you own an iPhone or iPad, you’ve secretly got a whole collection of over 100 games available to play right at your fingertips.

They’re all available via iMessage, yes, the app you normally use to text your friends.

Apple added this new feature way back with iOS 10 some years ago, but you might not have realised they even existed.

With the UK now in a state of “national emergency” and lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there’s no better time to reconnect with friends over a game of Pool or even Air Hockey.

It’s all played within the same section of your phone where you normally text your friends. So when your texting your friends you could always challenge them on iMessage to a game of Connect Four at the same time.

There’s also a massive list of games available. Words with Friends, Chess, Uno, Mini Golf – there’s loads!

We’ll be pulling together a list of our favourite free iMessage games in due course, but for now, you probably want to know how to actually play them.

So for now, here’s a quick step by step guide to helping you access iMessage Games and downloading any that take your fancy.

To play iMessage Games, you need to access the ‘app drawer’ within messages. To see your app drawer follow these steps:

You can find games to download for iMessage in the App Store for iMessage. This is the same process you might use for downloading new stickers if you’ve done that before. Here’s how for those who dont know:

After the app downloads, you can find it in your app drawer and it’s ready to start playing with friends – that’s it!