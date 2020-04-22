Impala tries to out-swim a crocodile before a hippo weighs in to attack the hungry reptile

An impala’s desperate bid to escape a crocodile’s jaws was doomed to failure when a hippo joined in the chase.

The dramatic scene unfolded at South Africa’s biggest game reserve, Kruger National Park.

Safari guide and presenter James Hendry spotted the impala, apparently injured, standing on a small island.

It takes a few seconds for the impala to spot the crocodiles rearing its head nearby.

Hendry gives a running commentary, saying: ‘It is unlikely that the croc will be able to grab the impala on land but he could catch it if the croc came onto land and chased it into the water.’

Just on cue the crocodile starts climbing onto the island and the impala leaps for its life into the water.

The giant reptile instantly follows the impala sliding into the water and swimming terrifyingly fast.

Just as it seems the chase could not get any more horrifying for the impala a hippo joins the hunt.

‘I can’t believe what we’re seeing here this is what we normally see in East Africa,’ says Hendry.

In a matter of seconds the pursuit is over as the crocodile drags the impala underwater.

The hippo begins fighting the crocodile for the impala before another hippo appears and the two retreat.

Bubbles can be seen rising through the water at the end of the video suggesting the crocodile is still hiding below, probably with its jaws still closed tight around its prey.

‘Obviously it’s a sad encounter for the impala,” says Hendry. ‘It’s very seldom that anybody ever roots for the crocodile, but I guess the croc has to eat, too.’