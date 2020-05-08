Impossible Foods will now sell plant-based burgers in Kroger’s 1,700 stores

Plant-based meat maker Impossible Foods will start selling its flagship burgers in Kroger’s 1,700 stores in the US, as it taps growing demand for vegan alternatives among home chefs.

Kroger, which also operates Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Ralphs, Smith’s and other stores, will sell the vegan burgers online as well on Kroger.com for curbside pickup and delivery, starting Tuesday.

Impossible Foods said the Kroger rollout represents an eighteen-fold increase in the California-based company’s retail footprint so far this year.

The Beyond Meat rival already sells its products in about 2,700 US grocery stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Gelsons in Southern California, Fairway Markets in New York City among others.

Impossible Foods expects to expand its retail footprint fifty-fold this year, it said, as demand for plant-based meat soars both in retail and restaurants among health and environment conscious customers.

Beef and pork producers including Tyson Foods have signaled disruptions to the US food supply as they are forced to shut many meat plants to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Kroger said on Friday it has put purchase limits on ground beef and fresh pork at some of its stores following growing concerns over meat shortages due to coronavirus-induced supply disruptions.

The world’s biggest meat companies, including Smithfield Foods, Cargill, JBS USA and Tyson Foods, have halted operations at about 20 slaughterhouses and processing plants in North America as workers fall ill, stoking global fears of a meat shortage.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump ordered meat-processing plants to stay open to protect the food supply in the country.

‘There is plenty of protein in the supply chain. However, some processors are experiencing challenges,’ a Kroger spokesperson said.

Impossible Foods’ CFO, David Lee, told DailyMail.com on Tuesday that despite the coronavirus pandemic: ‘We haven’t seen any disruptions in our business.’

He pointed to Impossible Foods not having ‘a lot of the challenges that the meat industry does’.

Lee said employees of Impossible Foods are not as exposed to as much as those who work for the meat industry, in which animals have to be ‘slaughtered’, ‘processed’, and ‘packaged’.

‘Whereas when you think about our process, we skip the animal and go directly to plants,’ Lee said.

‘One thing that is similar is our set of customers,’ Lee explained, adding that ’95 per cent of people who buy Impossible Burgers are meat eaters’.

Lee also spoke about the measures the company has taken to keep their employees safe.

He explained that Impossible Foods has a mandatory work-from-home policy through May, which was initiated in early March.

‘We very much take seriously the safety of our employees,’ Lee said, noting that their facilities are sanitized and disinfected on a daily basis.

Impossible Foods was founded in 2011 by Dr Patrick O. Brown.

According to an article published by Rutgers University, company representatives visited the institution’s Food Innovation Center in April 2016 to ‘get connected to the right people in the food science and manufacturing spaces to turn the idea into a reality’.

The Food Innovation Center helps small businesses and entrepreneurs by providing expertise and serving as a business incubator and accelerator, according to Rutgers.

Impossible Foods introduced its burgers four years ago at trendy restaurants like New York’s Momofuku Nishi.

That led to the company’s Impossible Burger being sold at more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide including White Castle, Qdoba, Red Robin and at Disney theme parks.

Impossible Foods obtained some serious name recognition in April 2019 when it inked a deal with Burger King, which featured the Impossible Whopper on thousands of menus in the US.

By November 2019, Impossible Foods said its burgers were being sold at more than 15,000 restaurants around the world.

At the close of 2019, Impossible Foods, ranked No. 4 among America’s fastest growing brands after the company doubled the size of its customer base within a year.

According to its website company executives have ‘spent years trying to understand everything people love about meat, from its sizzle and smell to its taste and nutrition’.

‘We searched the plant world for specific ingredients that would recreate those experiences but be better for both people and the planet,’ the website reads.

At the start of this year, Impossible Foods unveiled Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage meat substitutes at the CES 2020 show in Las Vegas.

The two new soy-based offerings marked its first foray beyond its burger product.

Both Impossible Burger and Impossible Pork are plant-based, and contain no animal products or by-products.

Soy and potato protein give the meat-mimicking products a meaty bite, coconut and sunflower oils make them ‘sizzle on the griddle’, while methylcellulose and food starch hold the mixtures together to help form patties and other shapes.

Impossible Foods gets heme – the protein that gives meat its flavor and texture –from soy leghemoglobin, which is found in the roots of soy plants.