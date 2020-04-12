Incredible dog stands on hind legs and joins owner to ‘clap’ for NHS coronavirus heroes

Archie the dog brought tears of joy to viewers when he was spotted joining the national clapping event in unbelievable footage

An adorable dog has captured hearts of the UK after a video emerged of it standing on its legs and “clapping” for NHS workers.

Kath Fairbanks, from Swindon, stood outside her house on Thursday along with her neighbours for the weekly national clapping event.

To her surprise, her pet dog Archie also leapt into action and joined his human friends for the national clap.

In mobile phone footage taken by neighbour Keith Steeley, the tiny white pooch stands on its hind legs and shakes its front legs as if it is clapping.

Archie barks while owner Kath laughs and says: “Good boy!”

The clip, which has been viewed more than 343,000 times in the last 24 hours, has left Brits amazed.

One said: “At a time when things are so mad with this virus this brought some laughter and a smile.”

Another one wrote: “Aw brought tears to my eyes!”

“I’ve just seen it! Bless his heart…clever boy Archie!” a third implied.

While some asked if Kath has been training her dog to do the stunt, she replied in a comment: “No he’s always done it. We were on holiday in Cornwall with him and he had people videoing him on their phones.”

And one stressed: “If animals understand the importance of lockdown and appreciate the NHS!? Then why can’t humans!?!?!”

Over the week as the weather sizzles, more Brits were seen flouting the lockdown rules as they headed to beaches to sunbathe.

Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, confirmed that the UK’s coronavirus lockdown will be extended indefinitely.

But according to Met Office forecasts this Easter will see the hottest Good Friday in more than 100 years, and the good weather appears to have proven too tempting for some people despite the strict lockdown rules currently in place.

Temperatures were even predicted to hit highs of 25C later on in the day as the mini-heatwave looks to smash the Easter weekend record of 23.3C for April 10, set in Devon in 1909.