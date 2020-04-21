Incredible ‘Millennium Falcon’ cloud seen hovering over Earth from ISS

Viewers also claimed the strange-shaped cloud looked like the famous USS Enterprise from Star Trek and the apocalyptic craft from Independence Day

An astonishing image from the International Space Station has shown a huge cloud shaped exactly like the iconic Star Wars craft Millennium Falcon above Earth.

The strange sight was noticed by Annie who was studying the live feed on the ISS.

In the image, a cloud seems to be a perfect circle with a raised section in the middle.

It bears a similarity to the Millennium Falcon, something YouTube conspiracy theorist MrMBB333 noted after sharing the video to his channel.

“Off the West coast of Africa, we’ve got a large, what looks like, a Millennium Falcon,” he said.

“The outline of that cloud is not random, the rest of the clouds around it look random but that looks like a version of the Millennium Falcon.

“It’s nearly a perfect match – a great observation from Annie.

“A lot of people notice some very extraordinary things from the ISS live camera and this is one of them.”

His video has been seen more than 46,000 times since it was posted to YouTube on April 17.

Viewers quickly flocked to the comments section to voice their thoughts on what the cloud looked like.

One viewer wrote: “I would say it looks more like the USS Enterprise (from Star Trek).”

“Looks more like the craft from Independence Day,” another said.

While a third agreed the Millennium Falcon was the most similar craft, using Star Wars’ iconic opening scenes to write: “A long, long time ago in a cloud far, far away.”

It is not the only mysterious sight to have been captured by ISS cameras recently.

Last week, footage emerged of what appeared to be a swarm of UFOs travelling past the station.