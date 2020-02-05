Incredible moment a tiny lizard is brought back to life by an off-duty firefighter using CPR

An off-duty firefighter was able to bring a lizard back to life using CPR.

The video was shared by a Gordon fire station page on Facebook, and showed the lizard – appropriately named ‘Lucky’ – being saved after he was found in a pool by a family living in Pymble, Sydney.

‘One of our off-duty firefighters was asked to attend a neighbourhood pool where a drowning had occurred,’ the Facebook post read.

‘Upon arriving at the scene a youngster was lying unconscious and not breathing after being found un-responsive in a pool skimmer box by some children after failing to ‘scale’ from the pool.

‘The firefighter checked for a response by looking, listening and feeling for life, the patient appeared cold blooded.’

The off-duty firefighter continued to perform CPR.

‘After receiving no response the youngster was turned onto its back and cardiopulmonary compressions started in an attempt to get a spring in his tail,’ the station posted.

‘After more than ten minutes things weren’t looking good for the little fella but soon after an occasional ”gasping breath” was noticed.

‘From previous experience our firefighters know this is not the time to stop so CPR was continued.’

The kids from the family can be hear din the background encouraging the firefighter and pointing out the lizard was starting to breathe and move again.

‘Then miraculously ”Lucky” the lizard started to breathe on his own.

‘He was quickly rolled back onto his stomach and within half an hour with a little sunshine was back to chasing insects.’

Despite the good humour of the post the station also took the opportunity to remind people about the importance of knowing CPR.

‘It serves as a timely reminder to know your CPR action plan in and around the water as we head towards the end of summer. Another great save by the Gordon crew,’ the Facebook post read.