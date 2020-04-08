India COVID-19 death toll rises to 109 as total cases reach 4,067

India’s federal health ministry Monday morning said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 109 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 4,067.

“As on 9:00 a.m (local time) today 109 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country,” reads the information released by the ministry.

This is a jump of 26 deaths and an increase of 490 cases since Sunday evening.

According to ministry officials, so far 292 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

“The number of active cases in the country right now is 3,666,” reads the information.

Monday marks the 13th straight day of ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic. Authorities have imposed strict curfew-like restrictions to prevent the movement of people across the country. All road, rail and air services have been suspended in wake of the lockdown, except essential services which are exempted.

The federal government has asked states to strictly enforce the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 and break the chain of its transmission in the country.

On Sunday evening millions of Indians on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi switched off their lights at homes and lit candles, earthen lamps, torch and mobile flashlights for nine minutes to fight what he described COVID-19 darkness.