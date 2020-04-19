India COVID-19 death toll rises to 437 as total cases reach 13,387

India’s federal health ministry Friday morning said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 437 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 13,387.

“As on 8:00 p.m. (local time), today 437 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country,” reads the information released by the ministry.

This is a jump of 17 deaths and an increase of 628 cases since last evening.

On Thursday evening, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 12,759 and the death toll was 420.

According to ministry officials, so far 1,749 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

“The number of active cases in the country right now is 11201,” reads the information.

Friday marks the 24th straight day of an ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown which was announced on March 25 has been extended until May 3.