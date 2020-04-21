India COVID-19 death toll rises to 543 as total cases reach 17,265

India’s federal health ministry Monday morning said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 543 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 17,265.

This is a jump of 24 deaths and an increase of 1,149 cases since Sunday evening.

According to ministry officials, so far 2,547 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

“The number of active cases in the country right now is 14,175,” read the information.

Monday marks the 27th straight day of the ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the pandemic.

The lockdown imposed on March 25 has been extended until May 3.

Telangana, Punjab and Delhi governments have decided not to ease the lockdown restrictions despite the federal government’s guidelines to gradually allow some economic activities starting from Monday.

While Delhi and Punjab governments said there will be no relaxations until May 3, the government in Telangana decided to extend the complete lockdown in the state until May 7.