India records 3,390 new COVID-19 cases, total cases reach 56,342

India’s federal health ministry Friday morning recorded 103 more deaths and 3,390 new positive cases due to COVID-19 in the country since Thursday, taking the number of deaths to 1,886 and total cases to 56,342.

On Thursday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 52,952, and the death toll was 1,783.

According to ministry officials, 16,540 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

“The number of active cases in the country right now is 37,916,” reads the information.

Friday marks the 45th straight day of ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the Centre Government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown announced on March 25 last week was extended for the second time for two more weeks until May 17.