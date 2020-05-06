India reports 2,270 new COVID-19 infections as total cases reach 42,533

India’s federal health ministry on Monday morning reported 67 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,270 new positive cases since Sunday evening in the country, taking the number of deaths to 1,373 and total cases to 42,533.

On Sunday evening, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 40,263 and the death toll was 1,306.

According to ministry officials, 11,707 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

“The number of active cases in the country right now is 29,453,” reads the information.

Monday marks the 41st straight day of the ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown announced on March 25 was extended last week for the third time until May 17.