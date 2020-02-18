Indian construction worker ‘BEATS Usain Bolt’s 100m world record’ (with help from two BUFFALOES)

A construction worker from India has allegedly beaten Usain Bolt’s 100-metre world record with the help of two buffaloes.

Srinivasa Gowda, 28, from Karntaka, south-west India, was taking part in Kambala – where people sprint more than 100 metres through rice fields while holding two buffaloes – when he appeared to beat Bolt’s time.

The Olympian set a pace of 9.58 seconds in 2009, but Gowda reportedly covered his first 100 metres in just 9.55 seconds.

Overall, it reportedly took the construction worker just 13.62 seconds to cover the total distance of 142.4 metres.

Following his performance, which was in front of hundreds of spectators, Mr Gowda has allegedly been called up for national trials.

He told Asia News International: ‘People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field’.

Government minister Kiren Rijiu posted a picture of the 28-year-old in action and vowed that the top coaches in the country would train him.

He wrote: ‘Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on Monday.

‘I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trails properly.

‘We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identify sporting talents.’

Fans responded to the video by suggesting that Mr Gowda may end up winning gold at the Olympics.

They wrote: ‘This guy will surely get us a gold medal at the Olympics.’

Another fan added: ‘That’s super… if timing is accurate, then it’s a great discovery.’

Mr Gowda told BBC Hindi that he had been competing in Kambala for seven years.

He added: ‘I got interested in it because I used to watch Kambala during my school days.’

The lightening-fast man also praised the two buffalo for doing so well.

However, the sporting governing body for Kambala warned against comparisons to Bolt.

Professor K Gunapala Kadamba, president of the Kambala Academy, told BBC Hindi: ‘We would not like to indulge in any comparison with others.’

‘They [Olympic event monitors] have more scientific methods and better electronic equipment to measure speed.’

His response came after local newspapers and journalists made the comparisons between Mr Gowda’s performance and Bolt’s record time.

One journalist wrote: ‘He is Srinivasa Gowda (28) from Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

‘Ran 142.5 meters in just 13.62 seconds at a “Kambala” or Buffalo race in a slushy paddy field. 100 meters in JUST 9.55 seconds! @usainbolt took 9.58 seconds to cover 100 meters. #Karnataka.’