Indian fire-breather’s mouth catches fire during United India coronavirus vigil

A fire-breather’s mouth caught fire while he was performing a spectacular show for India’s ‘lights-off vigil’ in solidarity with coronavirus frontline workers.

The daredevil was attempting the amazing stunt on a virtually empty street in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh state.

But within seconds the fire-breather’s mouth catches fire and the footage shows an alarming flame across his mouth.

Bystanders are seen rushing to his rescue and desperately patting his face to put out the blaze.

They then lead him towards a shelter where his mouth is doused with water.

Indians had been asked to come out on to their balconies and light lamps or candles as part of the United India vigil.

Prime Minister Modi told the entire nation to light the flames for nine minutes at 9pm last night, as a way to ‘challenge the darkness’ brought by coronavirus.

But the fire-breather decided to defy lockdown rules to show off to residents of the mostly empty neighbourhood.

The man reportedly suffered minor burn injuries in his mouth, and police were not informed about the incident.

This all comes after Mr Modi imposed a three-week lockdown across the nation on March 25, which caused mile-long queues for buses to transport workers back to small villages.

Mr Modi has also apologised over the lack of warning for the lockdown, which has left millions without income.

There are 4,693 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, with the death toll standing at 129 after 11 more deaths were announced today.