Infection status passports predicted ‘within months’, only immune allowed to travel

EXCLUSIVE: A futurist predicts that within the next year, international travel will be back up and running – but entry to other countries will depend on coronavirus status

The world could see a new infection-based passport system “within months”, with only those immune to coronavirus permitted to travel.

Covid-19 has spread with terrifying speed across the world in recent months, forcing nations to seal their borders and putting the tourism industry in serious jeopardy.

Even once the UK has managed to contain its own outbreak, travelling to other countries will be extremely difficult as they may still have infectious cases which could cause a second wave of transmission.

London-based futurist and former smartphone industry leader David Wood believes the only solution is an entirely new passport system based on people’s health status.

The passports would indicate whether the traveller has an “infected status or immunity” and entry to certain countries would be limited to those who have already had coronavirus and developed an immunity.

“South Korea can already identify people’s health status, which is one of the reasons they controlled their outbreak better,” Mr Wood told Daily Star Online.

After looking as though it might suffer the same fate as other Asian countries badly hurt by coronavirus, South Korea quickly got on top of its outbreak through mass testing as well as a centralised medical system able to share patient information otherwise thought of as confidential.

The government even used phone alerts to notify people if they were in the vicinity of someone who had tested positive.

Mr Wood suggests a similar app could be beneficial for the UK, able to warn people if they’re coming too close to an infected person.

“It’s an intrusion on liberty, but it is effective,” he said.

“We need to figure out the balance between health and privacy.”

He suggests such an app should use “federated learning”, meaning sensitive health-related information is decentralised and remains on people’s devices to retain privacy.

Any new technology or systems must go hand-in-hand with increased testing to figure out why there have been some cases of coronavirus recurring in patients after they’ve recovered.

While this could be down to false positives creating the impression the virus has come back, it could also be that there are mutated strains of Covid-19.

Someone who survived one strain may not be immune to a different strain, which would complicate current strategies relying on immunity such as Mr Wood’s proposed passport system.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, and countries must learn from each other,” Mr Wood said.

“We mustn’t bluster our way through.”

Along with South Korea, he praised New Zealand and the Czech Republic as countries with effective coronavirus policies that should be emulated by others.

Estonia, which became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991, may be a good blueprint for creating health-based passports as it developed a digital identification system much earlier than other countries.

Mr Wood said such a passport system will be vital to get the international travel industry back up and running without threatening global health.

“We need it pretty soon,” he said. “It could be here within the next 12 months – maybe even the next 12 weeks.”

Until then, he warns to expect far more “resistance” along international borders, with governments anxious not to set back their country’s progress in getting coronavirus under control.