Inflation explained: What does low inflation mean? Is inflation good?

INFLATION fell dramatically in March largely as an impact of decreases in the price of clothing and fuel ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. But what does low inflation mean?

Inflation has a surprising impact on your day to day life from impacting the cost of living to your salary. Coronavirus has ravaged industries across the world, forcing businesses to close and leaving people in financial hardship, but also causing a drop in the rate of inflation in the UK. But what does low inflation mean and is it good for you?

What is inflation? Inflation refers to the general rise in the level of prices. It is one of the key measures of financial stability and wellbeing and impacts how much people can buy for their money. Inflation is the opposite of deflation, which describes the general fall in the price level.

Why is inflation important to you? Inflation is important to individuals because when there is inflation, money does not go as far. For instance, if inflation was two percent for the cost of a litre of petrol, motorists will need to spend two percent more than 12 months earlier. If wages do not rise with inflation, one’s purchasing power and standard of living will likely fall.

How has inflation been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis? A fall in demand for clothes has pushed Britain’s inflation rate down further according to official figures. The ONS said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 1.5 percent in March from 1.7 in February. The ONS said the drop was largely down to plummeting clothing costs and a huge drop in global oil price. Economists have warned inflation could slide to 0.5 percent in 2020 as the economy shrinks.

What is low inflation? Low inflation contributes to economic stability, which encourages people to save. Additionally, when the inflation rate is low, investment and economic growth are encouraged, all of which help to maintain international competitiveness. Governments usually have a target inflation rate of two percent, which is best for avoiding the costs of inflation but also manages to avoid the hardships of deflation.

What are the benefits of low inflation? When inflation is low and stable, companies will have greater confidence and will be more likely to invest which has the subsequent effect of increasing productive capacity and enabling higher rates of economic growth in the future. Consumers are also more confident about their long term money plans because they know the purchasing power of their money will hold. Lower inflation also causes a lower nominal and real interest rate, which essentially reduces the cost of borrowing.

What is deflation? Inflation in the UK turned negative for the first time in more than half a century in 2015. Deflation is a sustained period of falling prices relative to the year before and means the prices of goods and services are falling. Deflation gives household finances a boost and bolstered expectations that rates would remain at a record low for the year. Most economists are optimistic about a brief spell of deflation as it can have an uplifting effect on the economy. However, if people expect prices to continue falling they may stop spending and employers may give workers lower wage rises, which could lead to a negative spiral of stagnation.

