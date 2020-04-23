Inheritance Tax laws have changed but experts express doubt: ‘There are obvious problems’

INHERITANCE TAX rules have recently been changed to support NHS and emergency service workers. The changes concern coronavirus and while some may be grateful for the relief, a number of experts feel it doesn’t go far enough

Inheritance tax (IHT) will now be exempt for healthcare workers who die as a result of coronavirus. This is prudent as health workers are more likely to be infected with the disease because of the nature of their profession.

However, some tax experts feel that the changes simply aren’t clear enough. Nigel May, a tax partner of MHA Macintyre Hudson, shared his thoughts on the new changes: “Current inheritance tax rules provide an exemption from inheritance tax in defined circumstances for emergency workers, but it’s unclear the extent to which relief might apply in respect of deaths arising from Covid-19.

“The legislation, while well intentioned, is not cut out for the current crisis circumstances.” Nigel went on to highlight the specific problems he’s noted: “The onus is currently on the personal representative of the deceased to provide evidence to show that the deceased’s death was as a result of, or hastened by, them responding to emergency circumstances in their role as an emergency responder. “There are obvious problems with meeting these requirements in the current environment, particularly for medical staff who succumb to Covid-19. “While the controversy regarding personal protective equipment rages, it seems potentially difficult to establish the proof between contracting the virus and response to an emergency situation, particularly for medical staff not directly involved with Covid-19 cases.”

He highlighted that HMRC processes need to be updated to reflect the current environment and make the changes adequate. In current HMRC guidance, it is made clear that normal journeys to and from work are not viewed as responding to an emergency. This, considering the current state of the lockdown, is simply no longer the case according to Nigel. Others feel that the new legislation will simply have a limited affect.

Andrew Leal, a healthcare partner at MHA Macintyre Hudson, comments on if healthcare workers will face IHT at all: “Much has been made of the low pay that many health workers receive. “As a result, it may well be there will be very few cases where consideration of this relief is required.” Because of this Andrew, and likely many others, feel that there is a case for extending IHT rules in other areas: