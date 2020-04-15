Inheritance Tax: Some may be able to claim back ‘overpaid’ Inheritance Tax – can you?

INHERITANCE TAX is considered unpopular by many, with the standard Inheritance Tax rate currently being 40 percent. However, some people may be able to claim back an IHT rebate.

The coronavirus crisis is causing devastation not only in the UK, but at a global scale. Sadly, it’s seen hundreds of thousands of people lose loved ones, with the global COVID-19 death toll passing 100,000 people, John Hopkins University said yesterday.

In the UK, a lockdown currently continues, with stringent rules about why people can leave their homes being in place in order to slow the spread of the virus. With many businesses having been ordered to close and the population being urged to stay at home during these unprecedented times, the UK epidemic has certainly had a financial impact for many. Not only that, but investors may have seen shares collapse in value in recent times. However, some lawyers have now pointed out that some people may be able to claim back a tax rebate.

This may apply to those who have inherited shares which have collapsed in value in the stockmarket crash. “You may have to pay Inheritance Tax on money and shares you inherit if the deceased person’s estate can’t or doesn’t pay,” Gov.uk states. “HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will contact you if you need to pay. “Any money or shares the person gave you before they died are known as gifts and have different rules.” People who have inherited shares in the past year that have now plunged in value in the stock market crash can claim back any Inheritnace Tax (IHT) that they may have effectively “overpaid”, Wilsons, a leading private client law firm, has said.

Inheritance Tax is calculated on the value of assets on the date of death, and the tax must be paid within six months of the deceased person’s death. This means that shares inherited last year, near the stock market peak, may have incurred a tax bills which is very high in comparison to the value of the shares if the heirs sold them now. The Inheritance Tax bill could be payable at the IHT tax rate of 40 percent (for individual estates greater than £325,000) – so it is possible that very substantial amounts of tax can be reclaimed after a sale of shares, Wilsons said. The application for Inheritance Tax relief must be made on losses incurred on a sale within 12 months of inheriting the shares.

Otherwise, some people may end up paying tax on the value of the shares at the daate of death, Wilsons warned, adding that this could have been when they were at a higher value. An example of this is if a portfolio with a value of £1million at the date of death was inherited, then the tax owed would be £270,000. However, should the portfolio of shares have halved in value to £500,000 during the market crash and then be put on sale within a year of the date of death, then a rebate can be applied for. According to Wilsons, this could lower the Inheritance Tax to £70,000. Away from the coronavirus crisis, figures show that in 2018 to 2019, more than 4,5000 people were rebated over Inheritance Tax.