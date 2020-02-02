Inside China’s coronavirus hospital: 1,000-bed Wuhan unit that will be open for patients tomorrow

An emergency hospital that was constructed in eight days for the treatment of coronavirus patients in China has been completed.

Construction on Huoshenshan, a hospital with 1,000 beds, was finished today and it will be able to receive patients from tomorrow, state media said.

The 269,000-square-foot building is one of two new hospitals that has been constructed in Wuhan in the wake of the World Health Organisation’s declaration of global emergency.

The design for the buildings was based on a Beijing hospital that was constructed in 2003 to help tackle the SARS virus.

Engineers from across the country were reportedly brought in to help speed up construction.

Like the hospital in Beijing, the Wuhan centre will be made out of prefabricated buildings.

The hospitals will either be allowed to take supplies from other hospitals or order them from factories.

China’s army has reportedly been given control of the hospital. Some 1,400 military medics have been brought in from the People’s Liberation Army to the new hospital, dubbed ‘Fire God Mountain’, according to state media.

The official Xinhua news agency said many of the staff were involved in the fight against another coronavirus, SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed some 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

It is one of two makeshift medical facilities that the authorities decided to build in order to relieve hospitals swamped with patients in Wuhan, the central city at the epicentre of the national health emergency.

People in the city of 11million people, which has been under quarantine for more than a week, have complained of waiting hours in line to see a doctor.

The new coronavirus, which is believed to have originated at a wild animal market in Wuhan, has killed more than 300 people and infected another 14,000.

The second field hospital, ‘Thunder God Mountain’, is set to start admitting patients on Thursday, with 1,600 beds – 300 more than originally planned.

During the SARS outbreak about 4,000 people reportedly worked day and night to build the hospital in seven days.

Only one of the 305 people who have died from the disease has been outside of China, in the Philippines.

