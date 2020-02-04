Inside Kim Kardashian’s minimalist mansion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have opened the doors to their futuristic Los Angeles mansion, giving fans an intimate look inside the incredible concept home.

Covering March’s edition of Architectural Digest, the couple shared photos of their minimalist Hidden Hills estate after spending four years, and millions of dollars, transforming it into their dream home.

Having first glimpsed the $20 million property on a walk with an infant North in 2013, they embarked on total renovations, eventually moving in four years later, in 2017.

One of the alterations they made was to dig up the already idyllic two pools at the property, and put in a large new pool, at an estimated cost of upwards of $50,000.

However, whilst taking part in a Q and A for Architectural Digest’s website, Kim, 39, admitted she had yet to try out the relocated pool.

Visibly shocked, Kanye, 42, queried: ‘What?’ as Kim responded, ‘Yeah, can you believe that? But I love our pool’, adding: ‘You know we don’t have a Jacuzzi?’

Addressing the camera, Kanye added in an amused tone: ‘Can you believe that, can you believe we don’t have a Jacuzzi?’ before revealing that he made the decision not to install one because it would look ‘weird’.

Kim revealed that as a compromise, they heated up the whole pool, joking to Kanye: ‘It bothered you so much, but the kids love to swim in a jacuzzi.

‘So you said, ‘No the whole pool will be a Jacuzzi, just make it really warm’, like the whole pool all the time.’

Despite not getting her Jacuzzi she wanted, Kim confessed she did admire the way Kanye’s pool looked, with it’s ‘really long front stair’ where the children can play: ‘It’s not the deepest pool so the kids just love it.’

Talking of things the children love, both Kim and Kanye were at pains to explain how they merged their love of high design, with keeping the property child friendly, with Kanye revealing: ‘North was the inspiration for the design of our house.’

The couple are parents to North, six, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, eight months

Explaining the landscaping, on which he worked with Peter Wertz, he added: ‘In the backyard there were all these stairs and we needed the kids to be able to ride their skateboards around, so as many places as I could take the stairs out I did.’

North also utilises the space for her many hobbies, with the youngster seen interrupting the interview to reel them off, explaining: ‘Gymnastics and cartwheels, dance competition, play the piano, do my violin.’

Yet despite following their design vision of having a spare and modern space, Kim insisted: ‘In the end, we don’t take it too seriously. We’re not going to be fanatics.’

Kanye added to the magazine: ‘The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel [Vervoordt] tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.’

The couple went on to reveal how they came up with the concept for their huge, glass sided master bathroom, explaining that, like ‘ninety percent’ of the house, they worked on the design with Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt.

‘The bathroom is one of my favorite rooms,’ Kanye admitted. ‘Its the one that’s most similar to our houses in the future, even though it’s square and our houses are more organic.

‘I love how the whole side of the bathroom is just blown out. And that was Kris’s [Kim’s mother] idea, she was like, you guys need a bigger bathroom.’

Kim added: ‘That pushed our project back by like eight months, we had to continue to live with my mom for like eight months.’

While she wasn’t happy about the delay, Kim is clearly delighted with the results, agreeing that she loves taking selfies in the bathroom’s perfect light.

‘The lighting in the bathroom is so good that it like smooths out all cellulite,’ Kim explained, saying they bought a full ceiling lighting panel, inspired by one in the Chanel store.

‘I start my day off getting in the shower feeling so good about myself, thinking like ‘oh my god I really, like, I’ve been working out so hard my cellulite it’s been going away,” she revealed. ‘And then I just go in the closet later to get dressed and I realize it was just the lighting.’

Kim has previously shown off another one of her favourite rooms, her sprawling walk in closet, but admitted that the way Kanye organises his own wardrobe ‘gives her anxiety’.

She explained: ‘Because he completely took away the bars in the closet and you have like a whole new system for how you like to fold your clothes and how you like to organise your clothes.

‘It gives me full anxiety, ’cause then you have to steam it instead of just being hung.’