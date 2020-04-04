Inside life of ‘viper’ Wanda Nara: Love triangles, sex tape denials and becoming super agent

DAILY STAR SPORT’S WINNERS AND SINNERS: Wanda Nara is never far away from the news and has become one of football’s most powerful figures after leading the career of husband Mauro Icardi

Wanda Nara – wife of Paris Saint-Germain star Mauro Icardi – is certainly a colourful character.

Her life story has been punctuated by wild controversy, an infamous love triangle and scores of wealth.

Aged 33, she is six years older than PSG’s Argentine forward whom she has been married to since 2014.

Back in 2008, she wedded former Barcelona player Maxi Lopez, but their marriage was dissolved in 2013 amid competing claims of infidelity.

Argentine courts ruled in favour of Lopez despite Wanda’s claims he was in a relationship with their housekeeper. Lopez has three children from his marriage with Wanda Nara.

Nara shortly began a relationship with another footballer playing in Italy at the time – Mauro Icardi – whom she married the following year. Icardi was 21 years old at the time of their marriage.

Maxi Lopez had been Mauro Icardi’s teammate at Sampdoria during the breakdown of his marriage to Wanda Nara.

Icardi subsequently moved to Inter Milan, and upon returning to Sampdoria, Lopez refused to shake Icardi’s hand in what has since been dubbed “the Wanda derby”.

While playing for Torino in 2016, Lopez refused to shake the hand of Icardi once again, this time electing to grab his own crotch in a particularly suggestive manner.

Wanda and her new husband Icardi have since had two children of their own and live an extravagant life documented through Wanda’s Instagram account.

The couple split their time between Milan where their children remain in school, and Paris where the Argentinian striker plays for the French champions.

However, it has been reported over the past few days that Icardi’s loan spell with PSG has come to an end, amid the striker’s unhappiness at the club.

Wanda – who also acts as Icardi’s agent – is said to have informed PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo that her husband wishes to return to Italy.

That may be easier said than done, as Icardi left San Siro under a cloud after being stripped of the captaincy last year.

Many Inter fans believe Wanda is an obstructive influence on Icardi’s career, leading her to have previously been targeted by Nerazzurri supporters on social media.

Earlier this season, Wanda criticised current Inter forward Romelu Lukaku, taunting supporters by claiming their previous No. 9 – her husband Mauro – had scored more goals and would be playing in the Champions League knock-out stage.

It seems Wanda is the target of much ire surrounding Icardi and his career.

The striker’s own sister described her as a “viper” in 2019, suggesting his off-pitch behaviour and ongoing feud with Inter fans would not have occurred without the influence of Nara.

Last year, Wanda was forced to deny rumours about a sex tape supposedly between herself and Icardi’s Inter teammate Marcelo Brozovic.

The couple’s reputation has also been tarnished in their home country of Argentina.

It has also been suggested that Icardi’s lack of involvement with La Albiceleste is partly due to the ill-feeling towards the pair.

Needless to say, she is far from a peripheral figure in the PSG striker’s life – dictating business decisions and his romantic life.

Whatever happens next in the Wanda Icardi saga will not happen quietly.