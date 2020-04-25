Inside Mike Tyson’s abandoned £890k mansion now converted into a church

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Mike Tyson once owned a stunning £890,000 mansion in Ohio that included a basketball court and a tiger’s cage, but the pad has since been transformed into a church

Mike Tyson was forced to abandon this stunning £890,000 mansion back in 1999 – which boasted a basketball court and a tiger’s cage.

The former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, who filed for bankruptcy in 2003, had no choice but to sell the property after descending into financial trouble in the late 90s.

And 21 years after Tyson left it behind, the spectacular Ohio pad has since been transformed into a church.

The Living Word Sanctuary Church have converted the mansion into their home, although a number of ‘Iron’ Mike’s wild personal touches remain intact.

Living Word Pastor Nicholas DeJacimo told the Warren Tribune-Chronicle: “The property had been untouched for 10 years. You had so much grass you could have sold it for hay.”

Tyson’s old swimming pool has been turned into a sanctuary, while the living room now serves as a gathering place.

The tall steel cages where the American kept his famous four tigers have also been dismantled for a pavilion.

Not all of his remnants have been discarded, nevertheless, with the basketball court still in place.

Old pictures of the mansion showed its gold-plated fittings, which were positioned behind a huge gate with Tyson’s name emblazoned on it.

In his day, the swanky crib had five bedrooms and a full-size pool and jacuzzi alongside the tiger’s cage and basketball court.

It was also covered in crystal chandeliers.

The property was still an impressive sight despite the clear neglect it had been shown since the boxing legend offloaded it in 1999.

Tyson is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights in boxing history, having become undisputed heavyweight champion in 1987.

Just five years later, though, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison.

The self-proclaimed ‘baddest man on the planet’ was released after three years and returned to the ring in 1995, picking up wins over Peter McNeeley, Buster Mathis Jr, Frank Bruno and Bruce Seldon.

But after suffering defeat against Evander Holyfield in November 1996, he would spark further controversy in the rematch, biting a chunk out of his arch-rival’s ear in the rematch and picking up a two-year suspension from the sport.