Inside US Air Force jets in spectacular Las Vegas flyover for coronavirus heroes

The US Air Force Thunderbird squadron paid tribute to hero medics fighting on the front line against coronavirus, in a spectacular Las Vegas flyover which passed over 18 hospitals

The US Air Force’s Thunderbirds squadron has performed an incredible “aerial salute” over the dazzling lights of Las Vegas to honour healthcare workers battling coronavirus.

Incredible footage captured inside the Air Demonstration unit’s F-16 Fighting Falcons show the city view as they soared across the sky, passing over 18 hospitals on Saturday afternoon.

The eight fighter jets could be seen from Southern Hills Hospital to St. Rose Dominican Hospital.

The action camera captured a 360-degree view inside the cockpit taking in the blue sky as well as the city landscape.

At one point in the clip, the awe-inspiring spherical view revealed four other Falcon jets flying in close formation as the daredevil pilots performed the flyover in perfect unison.

The special flyover was performed to show appreciation and support for the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel who are putting their lives on the line to combat Covid-19.

Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader, said: “It is an honour to fly for the Americans at the forefront of our nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

“While our jets will be flying close together, we want stress that no one should travel or gather to see us fly.

“We want Las Vegas residents to look up from their homes and enjoy the display of American resolve and pride while keeping front line coronavirus responders in their hearts during this unprecedented time in our nation.”

The United States has now overtaken Italy as the nation with the highest coronavirus death toll in the world.

More than 20,000 people have now died in America, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo yesterday said the state’s death toll appeared to be stabilising after announcing 783 new deaths in 24 hours.

Earlier this week, contract workers were seen stacking up dozens of bodies in mass burials on Hart Island in harrowing drone footage.

The temporary burial job is deemed necessary until the coronavirus crisis has passed, said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.