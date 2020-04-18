Insurance: Stark warning issued to businesses over insurance during coronavirus crisis

A STARK warning has been issued to businesses concerning insurance during the coronavirus crisis, which could have a serious effect during the months of upheaval for many companies.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced many businesses to close their doors in order to stop the spread of the virus. Under government rules, only essential businesses are permitted to stay open until told otherwise. As a result of the turbulence, many companies have attempted to claim on their insurance to protect their income whilst closed.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has urged insurers to pay up quickly to businesses affected by coronavirus. However, it has been subsequently confirmed that the majority of businesses are not covered during this time. This is because many business interruption policies do not lay out provisions for disruption which is caused by pandemics or viral diseases. The FCA wrote a letter to the heads of insurance firms laying out the circumstances many businesses will now face.

It read: “Based on our conversations with the industry to date, our estimate is that most policies have basic cover, do not cover pandemics and therefore would have no obligation to pay out in relation to the pandemic. “While this may be disappointing for the policyholder we see no reasonable grounds to intervene in such circumstances. “In contrast, there are policies where it is clear that the firm has an obligation to pay out on a policy. “For these policies, it is important that the claims are assessed and settled quickly.”

The FCA warned that for businesses who are eligible to receive insurance support, insurers were required to pay out immediately. Christopher Woolard, the interim chief executive of the FCA, recommended interim payments to customers as a suitable solution. He added that any unwillingness to comply could count against a policy provider’s regulatory record. Mr Woolard added: “If you disagree with doing so, we would like you to send us the grounds for reaching that decision. Your firm’s decision is likely to help inform our assessment of its culture.”

If payments are still disputed by the insurer, Mr Woolard said the decision would be passed onto the Financial Ombudsman Service. Earlier in March, before the UK-wide lockdown was announced, trade body the Association of British Insurers (ABI) stated insurers were unlikely to provide businesses with insurance payouts during the crisis. It highlighted only a small percentage of businesses had a clause for coverage due to infectious disease, and so a government closure would make no difference. The ABI therefore urged businesses to check with their insurer or broker to determine whether or not they were covered.