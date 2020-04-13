Intensive care meaning: What is intensive care? What is ICU?

BORIS JOHNSON has been admitted to intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms have worsened. So what is intensive care? And what is an ICU?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms have worsened. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise for the PM while he is in hospital. Mr Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds, who is expecting the couple’s baby this summer, has been self-isolating at home after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, but has said she is now “on the mend”.

The Prime Minister was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday. Mr Johnson had been suffering with “persistent symptoms” and had been taken to hospital for additional tests. Today (Monday, April 6) the PM was moved to intensive care on the “advice of his medical team”. A statement read: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.” It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.” It is believed the decision to move Mr Johnson to intensive care was made around 7pm on Monday evening. Dominic Raab told today’s coronavirus press conference the PM was in “good spirits” after spending the night in hospital.

What is intensive care? The NHS website reads: “Intensive care units (ICUs) are specialist hospital wards that provide treatment and monitoring for people who are very ill. “They’re staffed with specially trained healthcare professionals and contain sophisticated monitoring equipment. “ICUs are also sometimes called critical care units (CCUs) or intensive therapy units (ITUs).”

The website adds: “Intensive care is needed if someone is seriously ill and requires intensive treatment and close monitoring, or if they’re having surgery and intensive care can help them recover. “Most people in an ICU have problems with 1 or more organs. For example, they may be unable to breathe on their own. “There are many different conditions and situations that can mean someone needs intensive care.” People are often admitted to intensive care if they have had a serious accident.

People are also admitted for serious infections, such as sepsis or pneumonia. Short-term conditions, such as a heart attack or a stroke, will often mean somebody is placed in intensive care. While in intensive care, the patient will be looked after closely by a medical team. Patients have access to ventilators, among other medical equipment, while in the intensive care unit.

