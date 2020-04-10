Inter Milan chief hints at using Lautaro Martinez in Lionel Messi swap deal

Former Inter Milan president Massimo Morrati has suggested the Serie A side could land Barcelona icon Lionel Messi in a potential swap deal with Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez could be the key to Inter Milan securing a sensational swoop for Lionel Messi.

Many believe the Argentinian will remain at Barcelona until he decides to go back to his homeland.

But former Inter president Massimo Moratti has surprisingly backed the Italian club to persuade Messi to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps by giving Serie A a try.

And the 74-year-old thinks Barcelona transfer target Martinez could be used as a potential makeweight in the move.

“I don’t believe Messi is a forbidden dream at all. Maybe it never was even before all this misfortune,” he told RAI Sport.

“He is in the final stretch of his contract and, without doubt, it would take a tremendous effort to bring him here.

“I don’t know if the current situation changes anything for better or for worse.

“But I think we will see some strange things at the end of the year. Martinez is a good boy who cares about his career.

“But we will see if he’s part of a deal to bring in more important players like Messi.”

Martinez is attracting interest from across Europe, with Barcelona and a host of European sides chasing his signature.

But he may end up playing alongside Messi at the Nou Camp.

Speaking last year, Messi said: “I’ve already said many times that my idea is that [to stay at Barca], [and] as long as the club and people continue to want that from me there will never be any problem.

“I also said many times that I would like to be there if we are all good – the club – [and] people are happy with the team there is, that there is a winning project and that we continue to opt for all the titles as we always did at this club.

“That is my idea, to stay at this club.

“I want to win another Champions League,

“I want to continue winning La Ligas and I always aspire to that.”