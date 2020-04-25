Inter Milan ‘join race for Man Utd’s Paul Pogba’ as they eye Mauro Icardi sale

Paul Pogba looks likely to leave Man Utd this summer with Inter Milan now joining Real Madrid and Juventus in the battle for his signature

Inter Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

The French World Cup winner has been linked with a move away for Old Trafford for months with his most likely suitors always claimed to be Real Madrid and Juventus.

But Italian outlet Tuttosport insist Antonio Conte would like to sign the midfielder for the Nerazzurri when the transfer window re-opens.

And the report claims the Italian will raise funds for Pogba by offloading striker Mauro Icardi, who is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

Icardi’s agreement at PSG includes an option to buy, and should the French club trigger that option, Inter would receive £62million.

That money could then be used to fund a big money move for Pogba, who seems destined to leave Old Trafford this summer one way or another.

Inter would likely face stiff competition from Serie A rivals Juventus and of course, Real Madrid.

Pogba joined United from Juve for a world record £89m in 2016 and rumours suggest he would like to return to Turin.

But he has also spoken highly of Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane in the past as well, with the Frenchman making it clear he would like to bring him to the Bernabeu.

Recent reports suggest Zidane has placed his compatriot on a three man summer shortlist as he looks to continue the rebuild of his squad.

According to AS , he has also named Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga as a potential option, as well as Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz.

Both stars are valued at around £50m, but Napoli have slapped a £90m price tag on Ruiz to ward off potential suitors.

United insisted last summer than Pogba was not for sale before slapping a £180m price tag on his head.

It is thought that it would take something similar to prize him away from Old Trafford this time around, even amid the financial uncertainty expected after the coronavirus pandemic.

One stumbling block for Real Madrid could be Pogba’s wages, with the Frenchman likely to demand more than current top earners Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos.