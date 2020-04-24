Interest from wealthy buyers soars in luxury underground hideaways that used to be munitions stores

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Interest from wealthy buyers has soared for luxury underground bunkers in South Dakota since the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Vivos xPoint bunkers, which are built on a former US Army base near the Black Hills area of South Dakota, come fully equipped with swimming pools, tennis courts, exercise spaces, pre-stocked gourmet food, TV and internet access.

The steel and concrete bunkers lay on a complex of 575 underground hideaways originally built by the Army Corps of Engineers in 1942 as a military fortress that stored explosives and munitions.

The bunker site, which was named the Black Hills Ordnance Depot by the US Army, also held Italian prisoners of war during the Second World War.

The company, founded by property mogul Robert Vicino, claims that interest for the bunkers has soared thanks to the coronavirus crisis – with sales up by 400 per cent on last year.

The company said: ‘People [are] no longer inquiring on a curiosity point of view, but now ready to get off the proverbial fence and secure a space will they still can.

‘This is compounded by the onslaught of threats that are now very evident to the entire world.’

The company also sells bunkers in Germany and Indiana and is planning developments in Marbella, Spain and Asia.

On this one complex in South Dakota, 5,000 people could survive virtually any catastrophic event and the aftermath, the company claims.

The 80ft x 26.5ft bunkers are said to be able to accommodate up to 24 people with enough food, water, fuel, and hygienic supplies for a year.

However, the rent on the buried abodes doesn’t come cheap and a 99-year lease demands a $25,000 deposit up-front plus $1,000 each year.

A spokesperson for Vivos said: ‘Vivos is an epic humanitarian survival project, fully prepared for whatever and whenever events may unfold.

‘Our clients are not ‘afraid’, but rather aware and well informed about what is now going on around the world and the myriad of threats we all face.

‘Vivos is the Plan B backup plan for their life-assurance if and when all hell breaks loose.

‘As we have stated for years, everyone will be a believer, when it is too late to secure a real life-assurance solution.’

Since the outbreak of the virus, the super-rich have splashed their cash on disaster bunkers, private jets and private doctors as they shied away from public life to self-isolate and hunker down during the crisis.

Wealthy people fled to overseas homes or hid in underground bunkers in countries which had so-far avoided significant outbreaks of the virus.