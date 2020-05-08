International travel may not resume until 2021, warns Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has warned that international travel may not resume until 2021 as he encouraged Americans to consider travelling within the US instead.

Speaking during an interview on Fox Business Network on Monday, Mnuchin said it was ‘too hard to tell’ at the moment whether international travel could open up by the end of the year.

But, he added: ‘This is a great time for people to explore America. A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America.’

Mnuchin said his main priority was to ‘open the domestic economy’.

‘The president’s also looking about ways to stimulate travel. We want people to travel safely, to be able to visit places safely.

‘So as the economy opens up, I think you’ll see demand coming back.’

The CEO of Southwest Airlines, one of the largest US air companies, has insisted that it is safe for travellers to fly again.

He also said that air traffic, nearly paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic, was gradually reviving.

Asked on CBS whether it was safe to fly again, Gary Kelly replied, ‘It is. We’re doing everything possible to encourage people to come back and fly.’

He said his airline was taking a number of safety precautions. Passengers and crew members will be required to wear masks, planes will receive deep cleaning between flights and some seats will be left empty to allow a degree of social distancing.

‘I don’t think the risk on an airplane is any greater risk than anywhere else,’ Kelly said.

‘You look at the layered approach that we use, it’s as safe as any environment you’re going to find.’

Kelly’s remarks come after other major airlines, including Delta, United, American, and JetBlue, announced that passengers would be required to wear protective masks on flights.

Mnuchin said bipartisan discussions are underway over whether more U.S. government relief funding is needed amid the nation’s novel coronavirus outbreak, but that President Donald Trump is focused on taxes and travel.

The Treasury Secretary said the Trump administration was prepared to back additional coronavirus stimulus money for American businesses if needed, but that right now it was carefully monitoring the economy as some states restart activity.

Congress has already passed several major coronavirus relief bills worth nearly $3 trillion during the pandemic, but Democratic lawmakers and both Republican and Democratic governors have called for billions more to help shore up local governments battered by the outbreak as they grapple with infections and historic waves of unemployment.

‘We’ve put $3 trillion out, if we need to put more money out to support American business and American workers, the president’s absolutely prepared to do that,’ Mnuchin said. ‘We’re also going to take into account what the economic impact is as we open up the economy.’

‘We’re beginning to have conversations on a bipartisan basis, we’re going through the issues, we’re going to have very detailed discussions,’ he added, when asked if June could be a target for the next wave of federal aid from Congress.

On Sunday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he would not rule out anything in a new relief bill, including more money for state and local governments and small businesses.