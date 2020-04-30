Investigation launched into fatal police shooting of man in Austin

A criminal investigation is taking place into the fatal officer shooting of an Austin man over the weekend that has sparked outrage and protests over excessive police force.

The shooting took place Friday when police officers responded to a 911 call about a man allegedly doing drugs in a car with a gun, which ended with officers shooting and killing Michael Brent Ramos, 42, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a press conference Friday.

On Monday, Manley said the Austin Police Department will conduct an independent investigation with help from the Texas Rangers from the Department of Public Safety.

When responding to the call of drug use, officers arrived at the scene and found a car they believed to be the same vehicle involved in an incident on Thursday when a driver evaded officers.

Ramos exited the car but refused to comply with officer demands, leading Mitchell Pieper to fire a non-lethal ‘bean bag’ round on him.

He returned to his vehicle and started to drive away, prompting Officer Christopher Taylor to fire his rifle at the vehicle, which then crashed into a parked car.

Ramos was taken to the hospital where he died. He was identified by police on Monday.

Chilling video footage of the confrontation has emerged on social media and shows at least three police vehicles in the parking lot of the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments complex. Ramos is seen in a maroon shirt standing outside of his silver vehicle with his arms raised in surrender.

Cops are heard screaming ‘Walk towards us!’ as they point their guns toward Ramos. Ramos shouts back ‘For what?’

The clip shows the moment that an officer fires the ‘bean bag’ and Ramos buckles forward and falls into his car and closes his door.

Frantic neighbors watching the altercation scream ‘Don’t shoot, don’t shoot! ‘ and ‘This is wrong! What did y’all shoot for?’

Three loud bangs can be heard as Ramos tries to drive away and officers release gunfire.

Pieper has been with the Austin police department since January and Taylor since December 2014.

Taylor was one of three officers involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Austin in July 2019 that killed 46-year-old Mauris Nishanga DeSilva.

The shooting of Ramos incited protests on Saturday with members of the community calling the violence unjust.

‘He was doing what I would call the universal sign of retreat,’ Chas Moore, executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, said to CBS Austin on the attack.

‘He had his hands up and after he was shot with a bean bag, he drove away, not towards the police, in what we would consider a flee for survival.’

Austin Mayor Steve Adler condemned the shooting saying he was ‘disturbed’ by the alleged excessive use of force.

‘I’m very disturbed by the spectator’s video I’ve now seen on which Mike Ramos does not appear to threaten but ends up dead. There’s got to be a better way. The use of force is the most most potent and irreversible of a police officer’s tools and requires trust between officers and the communities they protect,’ he said in a statement.

‘We must respond to this moment and also to the fear, anxiety and lack of confidence expressed by communities of color,’ Adler said.

‘This incident happens against the backdrop of investigations and assessments of the department that must also be full, transparent, concluded and reported,’ he added.

The East Austin chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens called for Police Chief Manley’s resignation.

On Monday, Manley shared condolences for Ramos’ family.

‘This is a trying time for our community, I share your concerns,’ Manley said.

He said that a warrant was obtained and confirmed that the car was the same as a car involved in the incident Thursday.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting will be conducted with the district attorney and other agencies, Manley said.

The Civil Rights Unit of the DA’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine if the officers’ actions were compliant with state law, along with the APD Special Investigations Unit.

Austin police have also asked the Texas Rangers to join the investigation, and two colonels said they will provide ‘any and all assistance necessary’.

Protesters chant “APD are murderers” at an apartment complex on S Pleasant Valley Rd. in Southeast Austin. Police shot and killed a man in his 40s at the complex last night. pic.twitter.com/IhAsPczLrc

Manley said that he’s working to release body-camera footage of the officers who responded to the incident ‘at our earliest opportunity in this investigation’.

In the shooting Manley said the car has been searched, but declined to say whether a gun has been found.

‘We have many witnesses that have yet to be interviewed and I do not want to put out information that they may not be aware of that would influence or change a statement that they may make,’ Manley said.

Manley says the ADP has interviewed six officers and 24 witnesses who were present for the shooting.

‘I must emphasize that this is a criminal investigation to determine whether the officer’s conduct constitutes a prosecutable offense. Therefore, collection and preservation of evidence is critical, and every effort must be made to protect the integrity of the investigation,’ Margaret Moore, the Travis County District Attorney, said.