Investigation underway after man (20s) fatally stabbed in Clontarf

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man in his 20s was fatally stabbed in Clontarf this morning.

The incident occurred at a house in the St. Lawrence Road area of Clontarf, Dublin 3, at approximately 7:15am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a technical examination is underway.

A man, also aged in his 20s, has been arrested and is currently being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Garda are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.