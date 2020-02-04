Iowa caucus fiasco sparks a flurry of memes mocking the tech trouble that delayed results

Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation.

But many social media users watching at home were left humored by the fiasco, taking to Twitter to share hilarious memes mocking the situation.

One Twitter user hilariously dubbed the event ‘the Iowa Carcass’, creating a meme by emblazoning those words over an image of a dead animal.

Meanwhile, another pertinent tweet simply stated: ‘A look in at the Iowa DNC leadership..’ accompanied by a GIF of a dumpster fire.

Fire appeared to be a common theme on the night, with many users sharing similar GIFs and memes that showed everything going up in flames.

One showed a cartoon dog sitting in a burning building, with the sarcastic caption ‘This is fine’.

An Iowa Democratic Party official pointed to ‘inconsistencies in the reporting’ of the results and said ‘quality control’ efforts were holding up the results.

However, many jokingly claimed ‘quality control’ actually meant that DNC officials were rigging the votes against Bernie Sanders in favor of more corporate candidates.

The jokes stem from the 2016 Democratic primaries – where many voters claimed the DNC doctored the process against Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton.

One of the memes posted to Twitter on Monday night even joked that Clinton was behind the glitch.

The meme showed her on the phone, with caption: ‘Who’s leading? Let me do some ‘quality control’.

Elsewhere, another Tweet also poked fun at the DNC by claiming they were rigging the results against Sanders.

The user created a fake photo that showed Bernie’s named scribbled out, with the word ‘Biden’ scrawled across the top.

However, it wasn’t just Democrats who were mocking the fiasco.

Republicans appeared to be relishing in the mishap, with one even joking that the their political rivals would be blaming Russia for the glitch.

‘C’mon Dems – there is an obvious excuse for all this #Russia’, one wrote, changing a Brady Bunch screenshot which read ‘Marcia, Marcia, Marcia’ to read ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’.

However, officials stressed that delay was not caused by a ‘hack or an intrusion.’

Some organizers put the blame squarely on a new technology used to report results from some 1,700 caucus meetings across the state. Glitches with a new mobile app caused confusion, they said, and some caucus organizers were forced to call in results for the state party to record manually, introducing human error and delays.

Des Moines County Democratic Chair Tom Courtney said he heard that in precincts across his county, including his own, the mobile app was ‘a mess.’