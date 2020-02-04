This is the shocking moment an Iowa caucus member demands to change her vote after she realizes Pete Buttigieg is gay and married to a man.

Former South Bend mayor Buttigieg declared himself victor of the Iowa caucus just after 11pm Central time on Monday, even though there are no official results.

But as this clip shows one unidentified woman tried to get her vote back after hearing the news he is married to his partner of five years, Chasten.

In the footage she asks Buttigieg precinct captain, Nikki van den Heever: ‘Are you saying that he has the same-sex partner? Pete?’

When Heever replies ‘yes’, the woman responds: ‘Are you kidding? Then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House. So can I have my card back?’

Wearing a Buttigieg badge as well as an Amy Klobuchar button the woman continues: ‘Well he better read the Bible.’ It is not known if she changed her vote.

Trying to reason with the voter, van den Heever tells her: ‘I don’t know, you signed it. We could go ask. The whole point of it is, though, he’s a human being, right? Just like you and me and it shouldn’t really matter.’

The woman then asks: ‘How come this is never been brought out before?’

Buttigieg has spoken openly of his relationship with elementary school teacher Chasten. After meeting on the dating app Hinge the pair had their first date at a baseball game in South Bend in the summer of 2015.

They moved in together by the end of that year and announced their engagement in December 2017.

They tied the knot on June 16, 2018, in a private ceremony at the Cathedral of St. James in South Bend.

The political couple boast a strong army of fans, not only for Mayor’s work in Indiana but for being an LGBTQ couple in the 2020 presidential race.

After asking if Buttigieg has read the bible van den Heever replies: ‘He does, and he says that God doesn’t choose a political party because…’

The woman then interrupts to ask: ‘Why does it say in the Bible that a man should marry a woman then?’

van den Heever replies: ‘Well I totally respect your viewpoint on this, I so totally do, but I think that we were not around when the Bible was written.’

Buttigieg claimed on ‘CBS This Morning’ that his performance in Iowa was ‘phenomenal,’ especially given the fact that he had started his presidential campaign with little name recognition.

‘They said we shouldn’t even be here. And now, here we are, in the position that we are in, coming into New Hampshire for what we think will be another historic night a week from today,’ he said.

Buttigieg has back-to-back events planned around the state on Tuesday. His supporters, including Donchess, say the New Hampshire primary will matter even more after Iowa was slow to report results.

The Iowa Democratic Party says delays in reporting the outcome of Monday’s caucuses were due to a coding issue that has been fixed. The party says it hopes to release results ‘as soon as possible.’

In a statement Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price says, ‘We have every indication that our systems were secure and there was not a cyber security intrusion.’ Price says independent cybersecurity consultants tested the systems in preparation for the caucuses.

Candidates left Iowa Monday night for New Hampshire without the outcome of the contest being announced, a debacle that renewed criticism of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status and the caucus format.

Price says as results came in Monday night from more than 1,600 caucus sites the state party ran them through ‘an accuracy and quality check’ and ‘it became clear there were inconsistencies with the reports.’ Price says it took time to investigate the cause, which was later determined to be a coding issue in the app precinct leaders were using to report some data.

Price says state party staff used ‘pre-planned measures and entered data manually,’ which took longer than expected. He says the party has used required back-up paper documentation to verify data recorded in the app was accurate and to calculate delegate counts.