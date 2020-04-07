Iowa horse auction draws close to 600 from SIX STATES – including dozens of Amish families

An Iowa auctioneer drew close to 600 people from six states to a horse auction he hosted on Thursday, despite public calls for him to cancel the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of Amish and Mennonite families from Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana were said to have arrived to Ura Gingerich’s auction on Thursday morning, according to the Wayne County Public Board of Health.

‘We went to him to discuss the possible public ramifications of having this sale,’ said Penny Fetters, a member of the agency, explained to KTVO.

‘And he was sympathetic and he understood, but he is getting ready to move, and he said this was something he needed to do.’

The board began screening families at the auction at around 6.15am and counted roughly 488 people in attendance. The screening involved taking names and contact information of attendees.

‘So that if there should be an outbreak, we would be able to reach out to these other communities, these other states, and they could do the same with us,’ Fetters said.

Shelly Bickel, Wayne County Health Department administrator, told CNN that there were already 100 participants there when they arrived.

‘If we couldn’t stop this, we were going to make it as safe as possible,’ she said.

Gingerich was very agreeable when it came to taking precautions to keep the auction as safe as he could, health officials said. He was asked to sanitize the site of the auction frequently and to provide sanitizer for buyers to use.

‘We’ve tried to take every precaution that we can to minimize the impact to our community,’ Fetters said.

Calls from constituents and the health officials prompted the governor to enact stricter guidelines for auctions on Thursday afternoon.

‘Effective at 5.00pm on April 3, 2020 and until 11.59pm on April 30, 2020, all auctions with more than 10 people present in person are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, except for livestock auctions that only include food animals, which may continue to operate so long as there are no more than 25 people present in person,’ the guidelines now reads.

‘People who remain inside parked cars, trucks, or other enclosed motor vehicles shall not be counted in considering the number of people present, provided all people remain inside the vehicle at all times, and the vehicle remains enclosed with all windows, sunroofs, and convertible tops closed.’

There are currently 786 people with coronavirus in the state of Iowa as of Saturday.