Iowa results fiasco stretches into a new day as Trump weighs in claiming he is the only real victor

Donald Trump claimed Tuesday morning that he is the only winner of the Iowa caucus after the state’s Democratic Party’s app crashed Monday, thrusting the first-in-the-nation primary competition into crisis.

‘The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster,’ Trump asserted on Twitter Tuesday morning. ‘Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that.’

‘The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump,’ the president declared.

And even though Trump is facing no real primary competition, he touted winning the first caucus state in a tweet Monday night, as well.

‘Big WIN for us in Iowa tonight. Thank you!’ he posted.

There are still no official results in any form from the caucus, and the Iowa Democratic Party rushed out a statement promising that they had not been hacked to shut down any speculation and confirmed it was an app malfunction.

Instead, the party said it would be using paper results with a count which will stretch knowing the final results into daylight on Tuesday morning, according to Democratic Party Chair Troy Price.

In a call with reporters Tuesday night, Price said that the party is manually verifying precinct reports, which is taking longer than expected.

He did not give a timeline for when to expect final tallies.

Trump gave credit to the MidWest state for taking the first-in-the-nation spot in the primaries, and instead lamented that the fault for the caucus result delay was on the Democratic Party.

‘It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault,’ Trump said. ‘As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!’

The president was responding to a tweet from an NBC reporter.

‘Iowa’s outsize role has faced attacks for decades, along with periodic failed attempts by other states to take the first-in-the-nation slot,’ Steve Kornacki tweeted. ‘But criticism has been louder than ever this past year, and now those critics may have the ammunition they need to kill it.’

The still unreported results didn’t stop frontrunner candidates from giving victory-like speeches before leaving Iowa for New Hampshire – the first primary election state.

Former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg all gave such speeches.

‘We don’t know all of the results. But we do know that by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa: you have shocked the nation. Because by all indications we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,’ Buttigieg declared victory in remarks to cheering supporters.

Other candidates were a bit more careful than the 38-year-old candidate – the youngest in the still-thinning field of 11 Democratic contenders.

Sanders’ campaign sent out numbers from ’40 percent of precincts in Iowa’ that showed the independent Vermont senator beating Buttigieg out for the No. 1 spot.

‘We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed,’ Jeff Weaver, Sanders’ 2020 campaign adviser, said.

Biden’s campaign also issued a letter – but from its lawyers – warning the results could not be trusted, even though the Iowa Democratic Party assured there was no foul play in the malfunction.

The former vice president’s campaign did not say how they believed they had performed.

Caucus-goers gathered at nearly 1,700 sites all over Iowa around 7:00 p.m. Central Timre on Monday night, only to see the results delay after the party found ‘inconsistencies.’

Three hours after the caucuses started, not a single precinct’s results were officially reported.

‘We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,’ Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said in a statement.

‘In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results,’ she continued, ‘we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion.’

Trump’s campaign basked in the Democratic fiasco.

‘Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history,’ Trump’s reelection campaign manager said Monday night. ‘It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process. And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system?’

‘Tonight President Trump posted a record performance in the well-run GOP Iowa caucuses with record turnout for an incumbent,’ he said.

Although Trump technically has two Republican primary competitors – former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor William Weld – they pose no real threat to the incumbent president.

Trump won the Republican Iowa caucus with more than 97 per cent.