iPhone SE: Apple releases new budget smartphone for just £419

Apple has today announced the release of a cheap new iPhone smartphone which fans can pick up for as little as £419.

Apple has officially announced its new budget iPhone SE.

Fans of the new smartphone will be able to pick the handset, which boasts a 4.7-inch Retina display, up for as little as £419.

The gadget comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone on the market.

As well as the HD display, the iPhone SE features Apple’s famous Touch ID for security.

Apple said the handset also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which unlocks the benefits of computational photography including Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance.

The phone, which comes in black, white and red, is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, to handle the most demanding tasks.

It will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 17, starting at just £419.

For a jargon-free iPhone SE breakdown of everything you need to know about Apple’s new Smartphone, check out our guide by following the link.

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing following today’s announcment.

“iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can’t wait to get iPhone SE into customers’ hands.”

Keen to know more? Keep reading for Apple’s (slightly techy) complete overview of what to expect when you drop £419 on the new phone.

iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminium and durable glass design with an all-black front, and is available in black, white and red.

The rear glass finish includes a centred Apple logo and is made using a seven-layer colour process for precise hue and opacity, delivering rich depth of colour with a colour-matched aluminium band. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

The 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light for a more natural, paper-like viewing experience. The vibrant wide colour gamut Retina HD display offers incredible colour accuracy, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback.

The iPhone SE uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions — such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps and more — as well as contextual menus.

The phone also features the familiar Home button designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID. Using Touch ID is an easy, private and secure alternative to entering a passcode to unlock iPhone, fill in passwords using iCloud Keychain, log in to apps, authorise App Store purchases, and make Apple Pay transactions.

Introduced with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, A13 Bionic is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone and provides unparalleled performance for every task iPhone SE handles. Perfect for photography, gaming and augmented reality experiences, A13 Bionic makes every action feel fluid.

A13 Bionic was built with a focus on machine learning, with a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller to balance performance and efficiency. Together, A13 Bionic and iOS 13 enable new intelligent apps that make use of machine learning and Core ML.

Built for efficiency, the A13 Bionic also enables great battery life for iPhone SE. iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, giving customers up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. 2 Lightning-fast download speeds are available with Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE. 3 Dual SIM with eSIM provides the flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line. 4

iPhone SE features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera, and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock even more benefits of computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control. 5 Using machine learning and monocular depth estimation, iPhone SE also takes stunning Portraits with the front camera. Next-generation Smart HDR comes to iPhone SE, intelligently re-lighting recognised subjects in a frame for more natural-looking images with stunning highlight and shadow details.

Videos are even more immersive with stereo audio recording and cinematic video stabilisation on the front and rear cameras. The rear camera supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range comes to iPhone SE for more highlight details up to 30fps. Customers can also take advantage of QuickTake video on the front and rear cameras, allowing video recording without switching out of Photo mode.

With advanced Camera and Photo features in iOS 13, native editing is even more comprehensive and intuitive through powerful tools that were once available only for photo editing.

iPhone SE gives customers access to Apple’s robust ecosystem of products, services and accessories. Users can take advantage of the almost 2 million apps on the App Store, including the best third-party apps and AR experiences, stay up to date on current events with Apple News, enjoy original series, movies and documentaries from the world’s greatest storytellers with Apple TV+, stream over 60 million songs from their favourite artists on Apple Music, make secure and private purchases with Apple Pay, and store photos, files and contacts on iCloud with the ability to access content on all of a customer’s Apple devices. With a Lightning connector, iPhone SE is also compatible with more than 25,000 Lightning accessories, including camera accessories, audio and speakers, docks, CarPlay and more.

iPhone SE is built with the same industry-leading security features that customers expect from Apple — protecting privacy and giving customers control of their information. For example, Touch ID and the Secure Enclave protect fingerprint data, Intelligent Tracking Prevention on Safari helps stop advertisers that follow users from site to site, Photos uses machine learning to organize photos on device and more.

iPhone SE with iOS 13 delivers a seamless experience with software and hardware integration unlike any other smartphone. iOS 13 features a dramatic look with Dark Mode, a more private way to sign in to apps and websites with Sign In with Apple, and an all-new Maps experience that delivers faster and more accurate navigation and beautiful street-level imagery with Look Around.