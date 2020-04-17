iPhone SE – Everything you need to know about Apple’s cheap mid-range smartphone

Apple’s second-generation budget iPhone will go on sale this Friday, but should you buy it? Here’s everything you need to know about the £419, iPhone SE

Apple has unveiled a new version of its affordable iPhone SE, which will cost £419 when it goes on sale on April 17.

The new phone features Apple’s latest microchip – the A13 Bionic – as well as a single rear camera and a 4.7in Retina HD display.

Unlike current Apple flagship phones, the new SE also features a Home button and Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

The iPhone SE was first introduced in 2016 as a cheaper alternative to Apple’s flagship iPhone handsets.

The top-of-the-range iPhone 11 Pro Max, introduced in September last year, started at £1,049.

In contrast, the new SE starts at £419.

It’s another mid-range smartphone that looks very tempting compared with some of the pricing on flagships phones these days.

And analysts’ research has indicated that the time users keep a smartphone before upgrading is growing as prices for the latest version each year continue to rise.

Recently, a range of more mid-range, mid-price handsets, including Samsung’s Galaxy A series and Google’s Pixel 3A, have grown in popularity alongside mid-tier devices from smaller manufacturers.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said: “The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way – including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos – while still being very affordable.

“IPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect.

“We can’t wait to get iPhone SE into customers’ hands.”

Ben Wood, smartphone expert and chief of research at analyst firm CCS Insight, suggested the price and specs of the new iPhone SE would make it an appealing proposition.

He said: “The new iPhone SE has the potential to drive the next wave of adoption of Apple’s popular smartphone brand.

“Its aggressive pricing will challenge not only sales of new Android smartphones but is also likely to affect companies who refurbish and resell second-hand iPhones.

“I think consumers will see this new version of the iPhone SE as more affordable than its predecessor.

“In 2016, there was a 400 dollar difference between the iPhone SE and a 64GB iPhone 6s Plus. In 2020, the new iPhone SE costs 700 dollars less than a 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

Apple confirmed the new device would be available from April 17.

For the full nitty gritty jargon-filled Apple iPhone SE press release , detailing all key changes to the phone, follow the bold link.