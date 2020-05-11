Iran says ready for prisoners swap with US ‘without preconditions’

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Iran is ready for prisoners swap with the United States “without preconditions,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiee announced here on Sunday.

“We are ready to exchange Iranian and American prisoners, and we are ready to discuss it with the Americans,” Rabiee was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

The Iranian spokesman urged the United States to respond to Iran’s call as, he said, “we are worried about the health condition of Iranians in the U.S. jails.”

The remarks by the Iranian official followed a December exchange of two prisoners between Tehran and Washington, a detained American on spying charges for an imprisoned Iranian researcher for violating sanctions on Iran.