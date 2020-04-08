Iran threatens Donald Trump after ‘sneak attack’ warning – ‘We are watching’

IRAN has warned Donald Trump any provocation will be met with the strongest response as tensions escalate between the two states.

Mr Trump warned this week the US was preparing for a surprise attack from Iran or its allies in Iraq. In response to the President, an Iranian military official has warned against US aggression, while also revealing all movements will be closely monitored. Speaking to the Tehran Times, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said: “We are closely monitoring the activities and moves of Americans.

“Americans are well aware that the people of the region and the dear people of Iraq are opposed to their military presence in these countries and it is their normal reaction.” In support, the country’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif also hit out at the US for its actions in the regions. He said: “Don’t be mislead by usual warmongers, again, Donald Trump. “Iran has friends: No one can have millions of proxies unlike the US—which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates—Iran only acts in self-defence.

“Openly Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do.” His response came as the US President warned of a “sneak attack” in the Middle East. Mr Trump said: “Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq. “If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!”

Amid heightened tensions in the region, the US has withdrawn troops from three Iraqi military bases. The move is to consolidate American forces in two separate locations. Following the assassination of the commander of the elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani earlier this year, tensions in the region hit crisis point. Since his assassination, a series of respective strikes have been launched by the US and Iran backed militiamen.

Last month, a British servicewoman was killed following a rocket attack on the Taji base, north of Baghdad. Two other US military personnel were also killed in a strike allegedly conducted by proxy group, Kataib Hezbollah, Washington stated. A further 14 personnel were wounded following the rocket attack. In response, the Pentagon launched retaliatory strikes in Iraq aimed at a paramilitary group with ties to Iran.