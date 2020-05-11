Iran unveils indigenous ventilator for COVID-19 patients

Iran has unveiled its first indigenous ventilator for the use of novel coronavirus patients, Press TV reported on Sunday.

Pooyandegan-e Raahe Saadat, the Iranian company, produced the ventilator amid the restrictions the U.S. imposes on the country for the imports of health equipment, according to the report.

Hospitals in Iran have so far lived on previously imported ventilators to respond to COVID-19. But as “another coronavirus peak is expected to hit the country in September,” Iran may run short of ventilators. it said.

Pooyandegan-e Raahe Saadat has announced it would do its best to make up for the shortage. The Iranian company said its products are on par with their foreign rivals.

With over 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,500 deaths, Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus in the Middle East.