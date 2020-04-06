Iran’s coronavirus cases top 53,000 as Turkey’s total surpasses 20,000

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran climbed to 53,183 on Friday, as the total of confirmed cases in Turkey rose to 20,921.

Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East, reported 134 more deaths, raising the death toll to 3,294. So far, a total of 17,935 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus, while 4,035 others remain in critical condition.

Iran’s flag bearer Iran Air said it has suspended all its flights to Germany amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision came after Germany recently imposed new restrictions on arrivals.

In Turkey, the second hardest-hit country in the region, 2,786 new cases and 69 more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, as the tally of confirmed cases rose to 20,921 and the death toll to 425. A total of 484 Turkish patients have recovered from the viral respiratory disease so far.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a 15-day curfew for the citizens under the age of 20 in a bid to curb the fast spread of the coronavirus. Vehicles will also be banned from entering and leaving 30 major provinces and the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, where pulmonary diseases are widespread.

Erdogan and President of the European Council Charles Michel on Friday discussed over the phone the cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

In Israel, the number of COVID-19 cases surged to 7,428, up by 571 from Thursday, while the death toll rose to 39 after three more fatalities were recorded. A total of 403 Israeli patients have recovered from the disease, up by 65 from Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 240 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,264.

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said one more death from the disease was confirmed, raising the death toll to nine, while 12 more patients recovered from the virus, raising the tally of the recoveries to 108.

Algeria reported 185 new COVID-19 cases, and 22 new deaths, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,171 and the death toll to 105.

Djamel Fourar, head of the COVID-19 Detection and Follow-up Commission, said the hospitals in Algeria have been using the Chloroquine treatment on 419 patients and the initial results were positive, which would encourage doctors to expand the treatment for more patients.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 154 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally to 2,039. The death toll rose to 25 after four more fatalities were recorded, while the total number of recoveries increased to 351 after 23 more were added.

Qatar reported 126 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,075. A total of 21 people recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 93.

Egypt confirmed eight more COVID-19 deaths and 120 new cases, bringing the death toll to 66 and the total number of cases to 985. The new cases included 117 Egyptians and three foreigners.

Kuwait reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 417, of whom 82 have recovered.

In Morocco, a total of 70 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, raising the number of confirmed cases to 761, including 47 deaths and 56 recoveries.

Iraq reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 820, including 54 deaths and 226 recoveries.

Tunisia reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 495, of whom 18 have died.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye announced 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Palestinian territories to 193. Most of the new cases were Palestinian workers who returned to the West Bank from Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree of expanding the state of emergency in Palestine for another month as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Oman announced 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 252, with one death.

Lebanon’s total number of COVID-19 infections increased by 14 cases to 508, including 17 fatalities after one more death was recorded on Friday.

The World Bank said it has approved a loan of 40 million U.S. dollars to strengthen the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s capacity to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Marina Wes, World Bank’s country director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti, said the bank decided to provide Egypt with 7.9 million dollars to fund its emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak.