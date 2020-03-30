Iran’s COVID-19 death toll tops 2,500

Iran reported 139 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total death toll to 2,517. Meanwhile, China delivered a batch of medical aid to Tunisia to help contain the disease.

The total number of infections in Iran climbed to 35,408, up by 3,076 from Friday. So far, 11,679 coronavirus patients have recovered, up by 546.

The Association of Iranian Airlines called for government support to the struggling Iranian airlines, which have suffered a loss of about 190 million U.S. dollars during the Nowruz, Iranian new year, holiday due to the raging pandemic.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the government has allocated 23.9 billion dollars to support the economy amid the virus’ outbreak.

In Turkey, 16 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 108, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey, which reported the first coronavirus case on March 11, has fastly become the second hardest-hit country in the Middle East, as the total number of confirmed cases rose to 7,402 on Saturday, up by 1,704 from Friday.

In Israel, 584 people tested positive for the COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,619. So far 12 patients have died from the disease, while 89 have recovered.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported 63 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 468. Farida Al Hosani, the spokesperson of UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, said all the new cases were in a stable condition.

Iraq confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 48 new cases. So far, a total of 506 cases have been confirmed, of whom 42 have died and 131 have recovered.

Algeria reported 45 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 454. Three new deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 29.

Egypt said that six more people died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 36. At the same time, 40 new cases, including 39 Egyptians and a Jordanian national, were confirmed, raising the total number of cases to 576.

Morocco announced 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 359. The death toll from the coronavirus increased to 24, after three new deaths were reported.

Qatar reported its first death from the novel coronavirus, and 28 more cases, raising the total number to 590, the health ministry said.

Oman reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 152.

Lebanon’s total number of COVID-19 infections increased to 412, up by 21 from a day ago. The death toll rose to eight, after one more death was reported.

Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri warned Saturday that his party will quit the cabinet if the government does not take concrete measures by Tuesday to bring home the Lebanese nationals stranded in COVID-19-affected countries.

Kuwait reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 235.

Palestine recorded six new COVID-19 cases in the West Bank, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Palestinian territories to 97.

A massive march scheduled to be held in the Gaza Strip on March 30 to mark the Palestinian Land Day was canceled due to fears about the COVID-19 spread, announced its organizer, the Highest National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Israeli Siege.

Libya’s UN-backed government announced two new COVID-19 cases from the Al-Hikma Hospital in Misurata city.

Libya on Tuesday announced the first COVID-19 case in the country, a 73-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia. The UN-backed Libyan government on Saturday released 466 prisoners due to the fears about the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Tunisia on Saturday received a batch of medical supplies and equipment from China to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“China has responded without hesitation to the presidency’s request to protect the medical and paramedical staff, as well as all agents of various other sectors who are standing in the frontline of this war that all humanity is fighting,” the Tunisian presidency said in a statement.