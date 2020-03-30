Iran’s FM condemns US insistence on sanction pressures amid COVID-19 outbreak

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday condemned the U.S. insistence on anti-Iran sanctions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The U.S. has gone from waging an economic war on Iranians to “medical terror” amid COVID-19 in Iran, Zarif tweeted.

This even “exceeds what would be permissible on the battlefield,” he said.

Zarif urged the international community to disregard U.S. “illegal” sanction pressures.

Iran’s Health Ministry on Sunday reported that the total number of confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country has risen to 38,309, of whom 2,640 have died.