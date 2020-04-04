Ireland’s death toll breaks 100 mark as global cases surge over one million: Today’s Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED today that another 22 people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

A further 424 cases were also confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 4,273.

This comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past one million.

In the UK, the first field hospital opened in London today.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

A further 22 people have died from the Covid-19 virus in Ireland.

from the Covid-19 virus in Ireland. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he wants to avoid “another era of austerity” as the Central Bank has predicted the unemployment rate could rise to 25% as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

could rise to 25% as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. There are fewer properties for sale in the country than at any point in the last 14 years, according to the latest house price report by Daft.ie.

in the country than at any point in the last 14 years, according to the latest house price report by Daft.ie. Varadkar has also responded to reports that there are anomalies in the Covid-19 unemployment payment .

. There are now 38 clusters of Covid-19 infections in nursing homes across the country, according to new figures.

of Covid-19 infections in nursing homes across the country, according to new figures. The National Public Health Emergency Team ( NPHET ) is due to meet later today to review the latest information regarding the spread of Covid-19, RTÉ has reported.

) is due to meet later today to review the latest information regarding the spread of Covid-19, RTÉ has reported. Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has defended the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment, but said the system was “not perfect”.

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has issued another warning to farmers that they must not burn land at this time of the year.

The Minister stressed, “Although most on-farm visits are currently suspended due to the COVID19 crisis, my Department is continuing to carefully monitor satellite imagery in order to identify any parcels of land that are burnt illegally.

at this time of the year. The Minister stressed, “Although most on-farm visits are currently suspended due to the COVID19 crisis, my Department is continuing to carefully monitor satellite imagery in order to identify any parcels of land that are burnt illegally. Healthcare workers and medical staff can avail of 50% off taxi fares when using the Free Now app from now on.

when using the Free Now app from now on. Ryanair has said it expects to carry “minimal if any” traffic this April and May as the coronavirus pandemic forces its fleet to stay largely grounded.

Here are the main Covid-19 points from abroad: